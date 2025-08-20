Somewhat inexplicably, the Indian government led by PM Narendra Modi has chosen to thumb its nose at the Trump administration, seemingly sliding itself willingly into the China/BRICS orbit. This apparent strategic decision seems unwise given the fact that a) India needs access to the American consumer market, and b) President Trump has clearly shown he has no compunction about leveraging tariffs and sanctions to achieve global strategic objectives.

Share

One of Trump’s overriding goals of the moment is to end Russia’s war on Ukraine, as well as the NATO proxy war with Russia that sprung up during the Biden presidency. India’s strategic decision to defy U.S./NATO/EU sanctions by becoming Russia’s main customer for discounted crude carried by the unregulated dark fleet of tankers since mid-2022 now stands as a major impediment to reaching that objective.

India has since built a major domestic industry based on taking the discounted Russian crude, refining it into its constituent products (gasoline, diesel, and other fuels and lubricants) and then exporting those products to willing buyers around the world. Those buyers include the U.S. and the same European countries who’ve imposed the sanctions in the first place.

It’s a hell of a racket. It’s also a racket that President Trump and his appointees are now focused on ending.