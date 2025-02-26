At his first Cabinet meeting, President Donald Trump said Lee Zeldin “might be cutting 65 or so percent” of the EPA staff:

“I spoke with Lee Zeldin, and he thinks he's going to be cutting 65 or so percent of the people from environmental. And we're going to speed up the process, too, at the same time. He had a lot of people that weren't doing their job. They were just obstructionists, and a lot of people that didn't exist, I guess.”

That is all.