Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and his folks at DOI published a policy update Tuesday announcing the implementation of four new measures designed to end preferential treatment of wind power on federally owned lands and waters. The update signals one more spoke in the administration’s downhill-rolling wheel to marginalize and hopefully end the wind industry in the United States.

“These policy changes represent a commonsense approach to energy that puts Americans’ interests first,” said Secretary Doug Burgum. “Leveling the playing field in permitting supports energy development that’s reliable, affordable, and built to last. We’re also making sure tribes and local communities have a real seat at the table. This move is about responsible energy growth that works for every American.”