[Note: This interview on The Energy Question was published on April 22, 2024.]
In Episode 97 of "The Energy Question" Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Energy, discussing the role of energy in society, the challenges of the energy transition, and the implications of climate policies. Wright shares insights from his company's "Bettering Human Lives" report, challenging conventional narratives on climate change and advocating for a fact-based approach to energy discourse. The conversation touches on topics like the shale revolution, property rights, and the potential consequences of current energy policies. Wright encourages engagement in public dialogue and provides resources for further exploration of these complex issues.
Highlights of the Podcast
01:00 - Liberty Energy, the company and its mission
03:28 - The shale revolution's gifts to the US and the world
05:56 - The importance of US property rights, and the US federal system to the shale revolution
08:00 - Bettering Human Lives Report
11:03 - Is net-zero by 2050 an achievable goal?
13:13 - Germany's destruction of its giant industrial powerhouse
14:36 - The potential for a major energy crisis
18:21 - The inappropriate use of the term 'climate crisis'
23:17 - Why honesty is important in the energy debate
26:38 - The need to restore global exploration spending
End
Enjoy!
I was so excited to wake up today and realize this appointment wasn’t just a dream.
Go shake shit up, Chris. The world needs energy in all forms and you’re the perfect person to deliver that message!
I would have more respect for someone who calls out ESG for what it is - an artificial constraint on American business that only hinders not help companies and their employees - pure BS - and it sounds like he is bought into the "we need to do whatever we can to reduce CO2 mantra" - nonsense - recently Shell just won a major lawsuit in Hague with the help of the CO2 Coalition convincing the court that the world actually needs more not less CO2 - now that's progress