This interview on The Energy Question was published on April 22, 2024.

In Episode 97 of "The Energy Question" Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Energy, discussing the role of energy in society, the challenges of the energy transition, and the implications of climate policies. Wright shares insights from his company's "Bettering Human Lives" report, challenging conventional narratives on climate change and advocating for a fact-based approach to energy discourse. The conversation touches on topics like the shale revolution, property rights, and the potential consequences of current energy policies. Wright encourages engagement in public dialogue and provides resources for further exploration of these complex issues.

Highlights of the Podcast

01:00 - Liberty Energy, the company and its mission

03:28 - The shale revolution's gifts to the US and the world

05:56 - The importance of US property rights, and the US federal system to the shale revolution

08:00 - Bettering Human Lives Report

11:03 - Is net-zero by 2050 an achievable goal?

13:13 - Germany's destruction of its giant industrial powerhouse

14:36 - The potential for a major energy crisis

18:21 - The inappropriate use of the term 'climate crisis'

23:17 - Why honesty is important in the energy debate

26:38 - The need to restore global exploration spending

