America’s electricity is undeniably in a state of rapid evolution. Demand is growing, capital is moving, and independent power producers (IPPs) are responding to supply signals which competitive power markets are designed to encourage. Much of the recent public discussion related to the grid has centered on the need to build more generating capacity quickly, a pressing and persistent need. But, as investment accelerates and interconnection and permitting queues grow ever longer, the conversation must shift to whether the rest of the system is prepared to support the added power generation as it comes online.

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Power Generation, Transmission, Delivery Must Expand Apace

Building generation and delivering electricity are equal parts of the electricity delivery equation. Generation expansion can move quickly, but unless transmission and distribution can move just as quickly, they become bottlenecks to accessing more power. It is vitally important for all elements of this complementary relationship to advance in concert.

These competing priorities continue to collide within the PJM regional grid, which covers a vast swath of the Eastern seaboard from North Carolina through Pennsylvania, extending westward all the way into Illinois. Plenty of evidence exists showing that IPPs within the market have been responding to the signals to build for some time now. At the end of April, more than 800 generation projects in PJM had applied to connect to the grid, representing more than 220 gigawatts of proposed capacity. To be clear, not all of these projects will advance to completion, but the scale of requests points to something important: Developers and investors see opportunity and are acting on it.