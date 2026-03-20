[Note: This is an excellent summation of the actions taken thus far by the Trump administration to dampen volatility in oil markets since the advent of the Iran Conflict, along with the tools the President and his senior advisors still have at their disposal. This is from Cornerstone Government Affairs Group (CGAGroup), a national government affairs advisory firm headquartered in Washington, DC. The memo was compiled by Jack Belcher and Brent Greenfield in CGAGroup’s Houston office.]

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Memorandum

To: Cornerstone Clients and Friends of the Firm

From: Cornerstone Government Affairs

Subject: Update: Iran Conflict Impact on Fuel Prices

Date: March 19, 2026

Current Situation:

Ongoing hostilities surrounding Iran continue to impact oil and refined product flow to and from the Persian Gulf region due to very limited oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian attacks on refineries and other energy infrastructure in the region. As of the release of this memo, oil prices for U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude had risen by approximately ~42 percent since the conflict began on February 28, with WTI hovering around $95/barrel. Gasoline prices have risen an average ~24 percent over that time period.

Saudi Arabia and Gulf States have stayed somewhat neutral regarding actions by the U.S. and Israel against Iran, though they have condemned attacks on their assets by Iran and do not want the U.S. and Israel to stop short by leaving Iran with the ability to threaten their ability to export oil from the region. Some European nations have condemned U.S. actions, while others have remained neutral or expressed tepid support. While President Trump requested international military support to keep the Strait open, Europe has so far declined to offer help.

The Administration continues to state that the conflict should be over in a matter in a few weeks and cites the major damage to Iran’s leadership, command and control infrastructure, communications systems, and military hardware and infrastructure. It cites reduced missile and drone attacks as evidence that Iran’s ability to hit targets and hamper commerce is waning. As part of its effort to thwart Iran’s ability to block traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. attacked the military assets on strategically significant Kharg Island and is working to eliminate Iran’s miliary assets further inland. It remains to be seen how quickly this threat can be eliminated.

Policy Actions Taken Thus Far to Mitigate Energy Price Impacts

Policy actions taken thus far include:

The U.S. has led and executed the largest global oil stock release in history as part of a coordinated International Energy Agency (IEA) release of 400 million barrels globally. This includes 172 million barrels from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to be released over a period of roughly 120 days. The release is taking place in the form of a swap whereby companies receive the barrels and must replace them with physical barrels at a future date.

To restart vessel traffic, President Trump has directed the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide up to $20 million in political risk insurance and reinsurance on a rolling basis for ships transiting the Persian Gulf. The program is underway, with Chubb as the designated underwriter.

U.S. Central Command has taken action to destroy Iranian mine-laying vessels near the Strait of Hormuz in an effort to reduce risk and restore commercial shipping. It has also taken action against Iranian military assets in the region, including those on Kharg Island.

President Trump issued a temporary 60-day suspension of the Jones Act that will allow non-U.S. built and flagged vessels to transport resources like oil, natural gas, fertilizer, and coal to flow freely between U.S. ports as a way to alleviate ongoing supply disruptions.

The Trump Administration has invoked the Defense Production Act (DPA) to access oil and gas resources off Southern California.

U.S. Treasury Department has granted targeted exemptions/licenses that allow Rosneft-linked facilities to continue operating in order to address fuel spikes and potential refinery closures in Germany.

The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has issued General License 46A authorizing the lifting, exporting, transporting, storing, marketing, selling, and refining of Venezuelan‑origin oil by established U.S. entities.

Diplomatic efforts have been underway with Iran to allow certain oil tankers passage through the Strait of Hormuz. These have resulted in Iran allowing multiple Indian‑flagged LPG and crude tankers to pass through the strait. The U.S. has also allowed passage of some Iranian oil tankers.

The U.S. has also put pressure on allies and large importers, including the EU, Japan, and China, to join it in its efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz. No European country has yet agreed to play a direct role, while Israel has said it will lend support.

Potential Policy Actions to Further Mitigate Energy Price Impacts

Policy actions that could be taken include:

Further lifting of existing oil sanctions (medium likelihood)

U.S. military escort for oil tankers in the Persian Gulf when appropriate assets are in place (high likelihood)

Increased Venezuela production through additional issuance of licenses (medium likelihood)

Relaxation of Endangered Species Act regulations to support U.S. offshore energy production (medium likelihood)

Congressionally enacted federal gasoline tax holiday to provide temporary relief for high fuel prices (medium to low likelihood)

Fuel rationing or demand controls. This would be an extreme measure that would only occur under prolonged extremely high prices. This would likely require an act of Congress (very low likelihood)

Price caps on fuel on crude oil and/or refined products (including gasoline). This is also an extreme measure for extreme situations. (very low likelihood)

Export bans on crude oil and/or refined products (including gasoline). This is also an extreme measure for extreme situations. A short-term ban might not require an act of Congress, but a long-term ban would. (very low likelihood)

Direct government-provided consumer fuel subsidies to ease the impact of high prices (very low likelihood)

Additional use of Defense Production Act (medium likelihood)

Additional SPR releases. Would not take an act of Congress (medium to high likelihood)

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[End]

That is all.