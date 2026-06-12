What a day on the EnergyNews Beat News Desk, we have 10 big stories for you, and as we were filming this, President Trump calls off the plans - wow, changed everything. David Blackmon's Energy Additions Stops by the Energy News Beat Stand Up as we used one of his stories on blackmon.substack.com.

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Make no mistake, this war will end in one of two ways. World War III, or the Venezuelan-style controls on Iran, as they have shown themselves to be an untrustworthy neighbor and have murdered tens of thousands of their own citizens.



As David and I were signing on to film the podcast, President Trump called off the strikes to take Kharg Island, and I am hoping this is to reposition assets and give some surprise to their capture. The oil markets dropped to $87. 94 for WTI, and this brings up the Paper trading versus the Physical delivery price of $140.

Run of show:

1. Iran Geopolitical Crisis & Military Strategy

The hosts extensively discuss U.S.-Iran tensions, focusing on President Trump’s shifting positions on military strikes and seizing Cargo Island. They analyze three phases of military action: (1) stabilizing oil prices by moving ships through the Strait of Hormuz, (2) degrading Iran’s military capabilities, and (3) direct action inside Iran. A key point is that without “Venezuelan-style controls” on Iran’s oil exports, hostile actors could profit significantly.



2. Oil Markets & Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR)

The podcast explores why physical oil prices exceed $140 while futures trade below $100. Key factors include China’s reduced crude imports (4 million barrels/day reduction), alternative export routes bypassing the Strait of Hormuz (7-10 million barrels/day), and tanker truck alternatives. Critically, they warn that the U.S. SPR is dangerously low—only 6.1 weeks away from the safe operational level of 300 million barrels.



3. Global Energy Infrastructure & Pipeline Development

Multiple countries are building alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz to reduce Iran’s leverage. Kuwait is negotiating pipelines with Saudi Arabia and UAE. Japan signed a major LNG deal. This reflects a broader theme: the world is reducing dependence on chokepoints Iran controls.



4. U.S. Energy Policy & Data Centers

Governor Abbott’s directive requires data centers in Texas to fund their own electrical infrastructure, protecting the grid. Texas is becoming the data center capital (second only to Virginia), with massive natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin to support expansion.



5. Natural Gas Pipeline Expansion

Kendra Morgan’s Gulf Express pipeline expansion will come online soon, preventing flaring and enabling 4.5 BCF of new Permian outbound capacity by 2026—a significant development for energy markets.



6. Banking & Investment in Fossil Fuels

The world’s 65 largest banks invested $906 billion in fossil fuels in 2025, with the Iran conflict expected to escalate exploration, production, and energy security spending. The ordering of 250 supertankers signals long-term confidence in oil demand.



7. Political Concerns & Congressional Dysfunction

We express frustration with President Trump’s inconsistent messaging on Iran policy and criticize Congress for its lack of support, calling for primary challenges against most incumbents.



Enjoy the show:

That is all.