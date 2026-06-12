David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Vernon's avatar
Robert Vernon
6h

David, Is all the oil currently being exported from the USA being sold at the $140/barrel (or higher) price? Thank you.

Reply
Share
1 reply by David Blackmon
Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
6h

David - it's a true honor to have you on the podcast - thank you!!! It was fun, especially getting Trumped right before we went on. But the world is healing, and it will be a bumpy ride, but we will get through it. Loved your insights!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture