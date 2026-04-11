Ceasefire talks are being held in Islamabad, Pakistan today, with the U.S. delegation led by Vice President JD Vance.

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Vance is supported by special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who was instrumental in negotiating the Abraham Accords and other key talks with southwest Asian nations.

NewsNation White House correspondent Kellie Meyer spoke with President Trump Saturday morning to gauge his outlook about the prospects of Iran engaging in some semblance of good faith after four days of refusing to honor a single element of the ceasefire deal announce Tuesday evening: