Is Ford’s over-hyped electric full-size pickup headed for the scrap heap of EV history? It sure looks like that could be the ultimate decision from the company’s executive team amid flagging sales and pressure from investors who are tired of footing the bill for $5 billion annual losses in the company’s Model e EV division.

The Wall Street Journal reported last Thursday that company executives are “in active discussions” about what to do about their vaunted electric truck for which there is no real demand. When it was rolled out onto the market in 2021, Ford said its goal was to move 150,000 of the monstrosities on an annual basis. They haven’t even made it into the ballpark of reaching that level. Last year, the EV truck sold just 33,000 units, and sales have slowed even below that pathetic level in 2025 after the Trump administration did away with California’s suicidal EV mandate and eliminated the IRA’s $7,000 per unit subsidy as of September 30.