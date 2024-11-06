Where energy is concerned, one of the most symbolic votes taken anywhere on Election Night came from California, where voters in the very liberal city of Berkeley soundly rejected Measure GG, a local law that would “impose a special tax on all buildings 15,000 square feet or larger that use natural gas.”

It turns out that even supporters of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris like their natural gas, gas stoves, and other gas appliances despite the 4-year focused propaganda campaign mounted by the Biden/Harris administration and supporting media to demonize them.

That vote also likely symbolizes a California population that is likely growing weary of paying the highest utility rates and gasoline prices in the US thanks almost entirely to the anti-fossil fuel policies enacted by a parade of green-signaling governors and a state legislature increasingly dominated by the Democratic party.

Those high energy costs reflect an entirely self-inflicted wound, and even residents of Berkeley understand there is no time like the present to begin the process of reversing the damage. Good for them.

