Every time you think the energy policies pushed by the Democrat party can’t possibly get any crazier and more destructive of U.S. national security than they have already become, they go and fool you again. We witnessed this reality across the four years of the Biden autopen presidency, and, if the new wave of socialists being put forth as Democrat congressional nominees this year have any say in the matter, we will see the cycle of craziness repeat itself on steroids once they get to Washington, DC as officeholders.

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Politico’s E&E News carried an article on Friday whose headline should scare the bejeebers out of anyone who hopes for sanity in energy policy: “Progressives look to recharge the Green New Deal for the AI era.” The piece quotes Melat Kiros, the socialist who unseated longtime incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette in the party’s recent Colorado primaries as saying, “The Green New Deal, frankly, is a floor now, not a ceiling, for what we need to actually be looking at doing.”