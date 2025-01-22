The clip below contains some quite extraordinary comments about Elon Musk and the appropriateness of his leading the effort to bring some efficiency to the federal government, coming as they do from JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon. Dimon is far from a political conservative, even further from anything resembling a MAGA Trump supporter.

Even more extraordinary is that Dimon’s remarks come from an interview held Wednesday at the WEF annual meeting in Davos, literally the belly of the globalist, Trump-hating beast.

Keep reading after the transcript of Dimon’s remarks for another clip featuring admissions made by participants in a Davos panel discussion. Trust me, you will enjoy them.