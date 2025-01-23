The annual WEF conferences held in Davos are always a gold mine for clips of haughty globalist poseurs who rank as the Cardinals of the Global Church of Climate Alarm™ preaching to the faithful of that cult. Yesterday, I treated you to a clip of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and his dismissal of the oil, gas, and coal industries as “a Frankenstein monster” that’s going to kill us all by 2050.

Today’s featured pontificating buffoon comes in the form of John Kerry, who, like the Pope of the global cult, Al Gore, came perilously close to attaining the presidency of the United States, but today is forced to admit he has no real position of authority or influence at all. He’s just a common man (who flew to Davos in his own very common private jet) pursuing his green dreams. Which I suppose explains why, after spending the last 20 years as one of the most highly sought featured speakers at these WEF confabs, he is no relegated to doing a panel discussion about how climate change is gonna kill everyone in [checks notes] the Congo.

Holy crap, did I just write that? Yes, it seems I did. Welp, every day is a new day in my world.