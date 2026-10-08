[Note: Joseph Fournier is a senior fellow at Canada’s Frontier Center for Public Policy. He holds a PhD in Physical Chemistry from the University of Calgary. Joseph writes regularly on energy matters both at LinkedIn and at Substack. He was our guest on the Energy Realities podcast last month. I thought readers here would enjoy this insightful commentary.]

The Tanker War, Again The 2nd Shockwave following the Russian invasion of Ukraine is nothing more than a repeat of history - the question remaining is how it is resolved and how the Rest of the World adapts.



Remember the 1984 to 1988 Persian Gulf "Tanker War".



The Tanker War was not a sideshow - from 1984 to August 1988 it was the sea campaign of the Iran–Iraq War.



Iraq struck tankers loading at Kharg Island to cut Iran’s oil income and Iran answered by hitting Kuwaiti and Saudi ships, the states bankrolling Baghdad, and by mining and attacking traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.



Several hundred commercial ships were hit, but insurance and freight rates did the damage.



Oil kept moving, at a higher price and a higher risk.



It pulled in the U.S. Navy and "Operation Earnest Will" became the largest American convoy operation since 1945.



Iraq’s Exocet hit USS Stark in May 1987, killing 37 and an Iranian mine crippled USS Samuel B. Roberts in April 1988.



The attacks stopped only with the ceasefire.



The 2026 shockwave is the same play in the same strait and Iran again treats Hormuz as a weapon.



Tankers are seized or sunk for refusing orders, while Operators suspend transit.



While September maritime volumes have resumed 2025 levels, global refinery output is the new bottleneck on elevated prices at the pump.



Different decade.

Same chokepoint.



The West must make regional refinery status as important as defensive capabilities and must recognize that refineries as critical a public resource as are hospitals. Share

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That is all.