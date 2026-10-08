David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon’s Energy Additions

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Gregory Olsen's avatar
Gregory Olsen
Oct 8

Unfortunately for energy security refineries and tankers make for easy targets. And what we call a drone is not much more than a radio-controlled model airplane with cell phone technology and a payload of explosives. Refineries, LNG trains, etc. are large targets made up of containers of flammable explosive fluids. Any group of thugs and extortionists using this or that's nation's flag (and/or ideology) as a cover for their real intent, is suddenly invited to the UN for "peace" talks. The real talks are a series of discreet meetings where money changes hands, the attacks scale back, then payoffs shrink perhaps, and rinse and repeat.

And while tankers and crude are making the news in those much ballyhooed "peace" talks promising to get the tanker traffic back, what is not being discussed except in specialist quarters is the lasting damage to the refining and gas processing infrastructure (and loading and shipping) in the Persian Gulf region. Rapidly fixing a pipeline is one thing; replacing an LNG train is another; repairing serious damage to a refining operation takes time.

So, while crude flows are increasing out of the region, distillate is still choked because of long term infrastructure damage. Meanwhile, here in the peace-loving western world, we have been waging war on our "petroleum" addiction by underfunding petroleum infrastructure and in places like EU and California, actively shuttering refining operations.

Imagine where we would be without US Shale. Imagine where we would be without Gulf of America super refineries. Send them your prayers of thanksgiving.

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RussellCW's avatar
RussellCW
Oct 8

Fournier is outstanding. Every time I read him, I learn something real about climate. As a geology graduate from Melb uni in late 1970s, Meteorology & glaciology were housed in the same building as geology, so I conveniently studied them all, plus oceanography.

Most climate commentators are generalists who talk armchair waffle, as if over a few drinks. But Joseph has the intellectual discipline to do the research, & very broad scope syntheses of results. Original. Formidable.

(I’m not paid for this endorsement, unfortunately.)

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