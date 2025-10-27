On October 13, JPMorganChase (JPMC) rolled out a major, $1.5 trillion plan designed to boost U.S. energy and national security with targeted investments in key projects and companies. Two weeks later, JPMC said the fund’s first initiative will involve a $75 million investment to acquire a 3% equity interest in Idaho mining company Perpetua Resources and its Stibnite Mine, which stands to become a key supplier of the critical mineral antimony in the years to come. It is a key investment in a mining industry whose role in U.S. national security has assumed elevated status in recent months.

Share

“It has become painfully clear that the United States has allowed itself to become too reliant on unreliable sources of critical minerals, products and manufacturing – all of which are essential for our national security,” JPMC Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in a release. The company’s plan, called the Security and Resiliency Initiative, will target four key categories: Supply chain and advanced manufacturing, defense and aerospace, energy independence and resilience, and frontier and strategic technologies.