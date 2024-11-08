Just Stop Oil Protestors Responded to the US Election in a Very Predictable Fashion this week.
Naturally, they sprayed paint - ironically, made using oil - on the sign outside the U.S. Embassy building in London.
Do you think these spoiled children are even aware that their spray paint is made using petroleum products?
Of course they aren't.
That is all.
and their punishment should be to have to live without fossil fuels - no heat, AC, no gas powered transportation etc and if they violate
What planet are these people from?