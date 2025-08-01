Dr. Tammy Nemeth, who, along with Irina Slav, Stu Turley, and me makes up the Energy Gang of 4 on the weekly Energy Realities Podcast, sent this missive over via email Friday morning:

Industry finds a way.

Canada's largest natural gas producer, Tourmaline, has just signed an agreement with Germany's Uniper to provide natural gas -- but here's the kicker -- the gas will travel down to Louisiana and be exported to Germany: "Under the LNG Netback Supply Agreement, Tourmaline will supply gas to the ANR SE trading hub in southeast Louisiana, with pricing tied to the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), allowing Tourmaline access to international market prices."

Why? Because Canada doesn't have a natural gas pipeline to the east coast or LNG terminals on that side of the country. People may remember that back in 2022, the German Chancellor came asking for natural gas and the Liberals told him there was no business case for it.