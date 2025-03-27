In an email sent to its looney supporters on Wednesday, what amounts to 'management' at the JustStopOil protest group says it is giving up on its performative art protests designed to secure arrests, mainly because law enforcement officials have lately been arresting the group's members, prosecuting them, and tossing them into prison for extended sentences.

The group says protests aimed at securing an arrest will end as of April 30, but it will of course continue accepting donations:

“So it is the end of soup on Van Goghs, cornstarch on Stonehenge and slow marching in the streets. But it is not the end of trials, of tagging and surveillance, of fines, probation and years in prison. We have exposed the corruption at the heart of our legal system, which protects those causing death and destruction while prosecuting those seeking to minimize harm. Just Stop Oil will continue to tell the truth in the courts, speak out for our political prisoners and call out the UK’s oppressive anti-protest laws. We continue to rely on small donations from the public to make this happen.”

For several years, LEOs in the UK and other European countries were reluctant to deal harshly with these protesters mainly due to political correctness considerations. But UK officials began cracking down on this kind of activity in earnest last year, and now we see the end result: The protests will end because so many of the protesters are in prison.

Cool.

That is all.