In her lone interview since being gifted the Democratic party’s nomination from President Joe Biden almost 6 weeks ago, Vice President Kamala Harris told CNN’s Dana Bash that she no longer wants to ban hydraulic fracturing. That is a real change of heart, given that she promised more than once to do exactly that during her brief run for the party’s 2020 nomination.

Had Harris decided to leave her answer at that, it could have been believable to many. However, she went on to embellish that statement by adding, “I made that clear on the debate stage in 2020.” That is a statement that simply is not accurate.

The only debate in which Ms. Harris participated in 2020 was her lone showing against then-Vice President Mike Pence. There, Harris twice avoided directly answering a question about whether she personally favored a ban on that longstanding, well-regulated and safe industrial process, saying only that “Joe Biden will not end fracking. He has been very clear about that,” and then later reiterating the same answer.