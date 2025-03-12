Kevin Killough: As Trump moves to scrap key climate finding, emails show Obama EPA used it to push ‘progressive’ fix
Emails obtained through FOIA requests suggest the procedure Obama's EPA used to come to its endangerment finding was informed by people who wanted to regulate greenhouse gases as a pollutant no matter
[Note: Another excellent report from a great energy reporter, Kevin Killough at JustTheNews.]
As the Trump administration nears a decision on whether to reverse the landmark regulatory declaration that launched the "Green New Deal" movement, the legality and political motivations of the Obama-era environmental regulators are getting a fresh, hard look.
Emails reviewed by Just the News show that Environmental Protection Agency regulators who helped craft the 2009 "endangerment finding" — which declared greenhouse gases could be regulated because they risked public health — were preparing to impose the regulatory powers of the endangerment finding even before the science was wrapped up.
