[Note: Another excellent report from a great energy reporter, Kevin Killough at JustTheNews.]

As the Trump administration nears a decision on whether to reverse the landmark regulatory declaration that launched the "Green New Deal" movement, the legality and political motivations of the Obama-era environmental regulators are getting a fresh, hard look.

Emails reviewed by Just the News show that Environmental Protection Agency regulators who helped craft the 2009 "endangerment finding" — which declared greenhouse gases could be regulated because they risked public health — were preparing to impose the regulatory powers of the endangerment finding even before the science was wrapped up.