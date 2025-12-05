[Note: Great news, everyone. Kevin Killough, the outstanding energy reporter who spend the past several years at Cowboy State Daily and then JustTheNews before leaving there for a different non-energy-related gig, is back at JustTheNews filing excellent reports. Below is an excerpt from his most recent piece. Enjoy.]

The world of climate advocacy has faced considerable setbacks since the reelection of President Donald Trump.

The annual global climate change conference, COP30, was reportedly a disappointment for those who’d hoped it would spark support for climate-change policies in opposition to the Trump administration’s rollbacks.

Polls are showing that fewer people across the world view climate change as a major threat, and legacy media outlets who once reported unquestioningly that the world is transitioning away from fossil fuels are much more likely to report on the failures of those policies.

In this backdrop of falling public support, climate advocacy groups are also scaling back operations in the face of financial trouble. Last month, 350.org, which led the movement to successfully kill the Keystone XL pipeline and popularized the anti-fossil fuel slogan “keep it in the ground,” announced it is temporarily suspending its programming in the U.S. due to budgetary issues, Politico reported.

However, with all the money invested in what critics call the climate industrial complex, experts say these developments don’t spell the end of the climate movement. It’s just retreating to a defensive position while it plans to move forward whenever and wherever they find the opportunity.

“I think that the whole climate alarm industry is undergoing a reassessment of their strategic direction,” said David Blackmon, energy analyst and author of “Energy Absurdities.”

Climate advocacy downturn

The announcement from 350.org comes several months after another high-visibility anti-fossil fuel group, “Just Stop Oil,” announced it is ceasing the destructive antics it had become famous for. This included tossing cornstarch on Stonehenge, throwing soup on Vincent van Gogh’s painting, “Sunflowers,” and shutting down traffic on a major highway around London, which resulted in some of its members serving jail sentences.

As with Just Stop Oil, 350.org was known early on for generating attention for its cause through spectacular protests. Though, in the case of 350.org, it was about the size of the protests rather than the antics of the protesters. In 2009, the group coordinated 5,200 protests across 181 countries, according to Politico, and then in September 2014, the group organized a march that brought 400,000 people to the streets of New York.

Before public fear of the climate crisis began to wane this year, the group was already facing financial troubles. Other environmental groups are reporting financial trouble, and if there is a trend, it’s possible that trend exacerbated 350’s existing difficulties.

The Sierra Club, which has $173 million in revenues in 2023, announced layoffs in June. Greenpeace is facing a $667 million dollar judgment over its role in the 2016 Dakota Access Pipeline, and should its appeals prove unsuccessful, it may have to close its doors.

Energy expert Robert Bryce told Just the News the impact on the groups’ funding largely stems from the reelection of Trump.

“It was much easier to give money to these activist groups when there were Democrats in control in Washington,” Bryce said.

With minimal traction to be gained with the Trump administration, Bryce said these groups will be focusing their actions on the city and state levels.

Maintaining public perception

Blackmon doesn’t think the climate movement is coming to its end. He said they’re just laying out new strategies and waiting to see what future elections might bring.

“I don’t think there’s any chance they will go away quietly or give up the game. It’s too lucrative for them. You have to be able to perpetuate the conflict for a conflict group to survive, and 350.org and the Sierra Club, they’re conflict groups. They make their money not by solving problems, but by ensuring those problems at least remain perceived as problems,” Blackmon said.

Climate advocates appear to recognize that maintaining the perception that climate change is a dire threat is key to maintaining their funding and their political clout. Among the conclusions of the participants of COP30 was support for the “Declaration on Information Integrity on Climate Change.”

The United Nations first put forth the proposal last spring, and it calls for a war on what it calls “denialism.” The closest the proposal comes to defining exactly what constitutes “denialism” is anything that would “delay urgent action” on climate change. Effectively, this means any perspective that doesn’t conform to the climate activists’ positions is “denialism.”

The proposal, signed by 13 European and South American countries, calls on governments to create policies that “promote information integrity on climate change,” which are “aligned with international human rights law.” It also calls on technology companies, which would presumably include social media companies, to “assess whether and how their platform architecture contributes to” the climate activist agenda.

‘Orwellian’ proposal

As much as the climate movement perceives any challenges to its assessment of the risk of climate change or its desire to rid the world of fossil fuels as misinformation to be stamped out, critics say the climate movement is guilty of spreading its own misinformation.

When the “Declaration on Information Integrity” was first proposed in March, Bjorn Lomborg, president of the Copenhagen Consensus, called it “Orwellian.” While the U.N. views the elimination of fossil fuels in 25 years as the only means to address climate change, Lomborg wrote in the New York Post, it ignores the ongoing debates among climate scientists and economists.

Lomborg also pointed out that in the U.N. literature on climate change are numerous statements that are misleading or completely false. For example, the U.N. regularly claims that small Pacific islands are disappearing as a result of sea level rise driven by global warming. In fact, multiple studies have found that hundreds of Pacific islands are growing.

Bill McKibben, founder of 350.org, recently published “Here Comes the Sun,” which argues that solar energy is the path out of the “climate crisis.” On his Subtack, Bryce calls McKibben an “old-school huckster” and criticizes the author for glossing over China’s forced-labor practices.