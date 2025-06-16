[Note: Another terrific piece from real journalist Kevin Killough at JustTheNews.com]

President Donald Trump Thursday signed three resolutions that repeal a regulatory waiver that the Biden administration had granted California. The waiver allowed California and the more than a dozen states that have adopted California’s regulations to mandate that all cars sold in their states be electric by 2035.

Moments after Trump signed the legislation, California and ten of the states that adopted California’s EV mandates filed a lawsuit in the Northern District of California.