[Another gem from a great energy reporter, Kevin Killough at JustTheNews. Hat tip to subscriber Diana Troyer for tipping me off to it.]

An electric emergency vehicle belonging to a fire department in Germany caught fire and burnt down the new fire station.

The fire, which occurred on Oct. 16, according to Euro News, started from a vehicle that "contained lithium-ion batteries and an external power connection." The blaze destroyed nearly a dozen emergency vehicles and caused between $21.5 million and $25.9 million in damage. No one was injured.

The stations, which opened a year ago, didn’t have a fire alarm system, Euro News reported because “experts considered it not necessary.”

