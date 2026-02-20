[Another excellent piece from one of the best energy writers in the business, Kevin Killough at Justthenews.com]

At the International Energy Agency ministerial meeting in Paris Wednesday, Energy Secretary Chris Wright blasted the agency for forecasting future oil demand in line with aspirations for net-zero global emissions by 2050.

The agency has come under increasing criticism for its forecasts. Its latest “World Energy Outlook” included future demand scenarios that don’t assume policies aiming for “net-zero” will be implemented as promised, but Wright’s remarks this week suggest the move hadn’t satisfied all its critics’ concerns.

On Tuesday, Wright said that the U.S. is “definitely not satisfied” and again threatened to withdraw if the IEA didn’t reform its practices, according to Bloomberg News.

The IEA’s forecasts are influential reports, impacting policymakers and the oil and gas industry alike. A report published earlier this year by the National Center for Energy Analytics noted that, influenced in part by IEA forecasts, investment in oil and gas dropped 30% a decade ago and has remained low ever since. As a result, future oil-supply crunches are possible, the report warned.

Wright: IEA ‘pushed off course’

Wright’s comments on Wednesday were made with Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director, sitting on the same panel. The former oil executive has a history of voicing defenses of the industry.

When Wright was CEO of Liberty Energy, the company produced a report that year called “Bettering Human Lives,” which argued that, while oil and gas have negative impacts, these impacts should be considered in the context of a full assessment of their benefits. Fossil fuels, the report argues, are linked to multiple areas of human flourishing, including rising standards of living, sanitation and health outcomes.

At Wednesday’s IEA meeting, Wright criticized the agency for abandoning policy neutrality.