[Note: Another strong analysis piece from Kevin Killough at Justthenews.com.]

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he is suspending sanctions against Russian diesel exports, which he said would allow the country to put more diesel on the global market.

With the midterm elections approaching, the pressure from voters dissatisfied with high fuel prices is growing, and Trump is hoping the release of Russian diesel will help bring down prices — or at the very least give voters a sense that the issue is getting attention.

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Experts, however, say that the amount will provide only a small, temporary relief to fuel costs, and it won’t address the long-term causes of the problem.

“I think there will be some impact, but it’s not going to be any kind of panacea for the problem,” energy analyst David Blackmon told Just the News.

Tons of diesel

Trump announced the agreement on Truth Social, saying that he had concluded a “highly successful” discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Under the agreement, Russia would send 2.25 million barrels of diesel to U.S. and global markets. Another 500,000 tons would be supplied in November, and a further 1 million tons would come “immediately thereafter.”