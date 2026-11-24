Another great piece from Kevin Killough at JustTheNews about the collapse of the COP31 climate charade.
Here are some excerpts:
nergy experts say the United Nations annual climate summit ending Sunday without an agreement appeared destined to happen – considering the unlikelihood of roughly 200 member nations, from Saudia Arabia to Demark, agreeing on a global climate-energy policy.
“I have always assumed it would be inevitable that the entire process would fall apart,” energy analyst David Blackmon told Just the News on Monday one after the close of the Conference of Parties, or COP, 31. “You just have too many major countries with competing views of the right direction, and many of them don’t even believe there’s a problem”