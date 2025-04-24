[Note: For those who may not be aware, sulfur dioxide is one of the major, real pollutants emitted into the atmosphere by coal-fired power plants. As such, emissions of it have served as the basis for a half century of efforts by so-called “green” groups to destroy the coal industry in the U.S.

Now, many of these same fake green groups support insane efforts like the one detailed in this outstanding piece by real journalist Kevin Killough to intentionally use chemtrails to inject this every same pollutant into the upper atmosphere in an effort to block sunlight. You just cannot make this stuff up, so please don’t even try.]

Share