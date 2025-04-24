Kevin Killough: Zeldin demands answers from company putting sulfur dioxide into the air to address global warming
[Note: For those who may not be aware, sulfur dioxide is one of the major, real pollutants emitted into the atmosphere by coal-fired power plants. As such, emissions of it have served as the basis for a half century of efforts by so-called “green” groups to destroy the coal industry in the U.S.
Now, many of these same fake green groups support insane efforts like the one detailed in this outstanding piece by real journalist Kevin Killough to intentionally use chemtrails to inject this every same pollutant into the upper atmosphere in an effort to block sunlight. You just cannot make this stuff up, so please don’t even try.]
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin is demanding a company that deliberately sends sulfur dioxide into the air to combat global warming provide detailed information on its practices. Critics of the practice, which is called geoengineering, say it puts potentially harmful pollutants into the air and needs more oversight.
The company Zeldin is scrutinizing, Make Sunsets, sells “cooling credits.” The credits pay to launch weather balloons made of biodegradable latex containing hydrogen and sulfur dioxide. According to the company, each $5 credit it sells offsets the warming impact of one ton of carbon dioxide for one year.
Last year, the company posted on its X account videos of balloon launches. According to the Make Sunsets website, the company has sold 125,717 “cooling credits” since February 2023, delivered by 147 balloons. As the balloon rises, the decreasing air pressure causes it to burst. They try to make the balloon burst above 66,000 feet, upon which they issue the “cooling credits.”
