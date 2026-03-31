Perpetua Resources announced on March 31, 2026 the unanimous agreement by the board of the U.S. Export/Import Bank (EXIM Bank) to notify Congress of a $2.7 billion loan to advance development of the company’s Stibnite Gold Mine in central Idaho. It’s a major step towards restarting a mothballed mine which once supplied 90% of U.S. needs for antimony, a critical mineral which goes into an array of high-tech products, renewable energy, and Pentagon weapons systems.

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“Today’s decision marks the final phase of EXIM approval,” said Jon Cherry, President & CEO of Perpetua Resources said in the company’s release. “We’ve worked diligently with U.S. EXIM for over two years on a financing solution aimed at strengthening America’s supply chains, creating jobs right here at home, and fortifying national security.” The announcement comes six months after Perpetua held a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony with state and Pentagon officials marking its having obtained final permitting approval to move forward with construction required to restart the mining operations at the Stibnite site.

A Long History of Plentiful Antimony Supply

Though known to contain sizable quantities of an array of minerals, including gold and silver, the Stibnite mine’s reserves of the critical mineral antimony is the main prize the Pentagon hopes to secure from its operations. In documents filed during its years-long permitting process with the U.S. Forest Service, Perpetua estimates the mine’s ore contains as much 4.8 million ounces of gold, 6.4 million ounces of silver, and 149 million pounds of antimony. The overall mining site covers 3,200 acres of land including 3 pit mining sites.