David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
21m

There is no end to the lengths governor goofball will go to destroy the state. But voters empowered him when they ratified his outlandish behavior by not recalling him. The idiocy rests squarely on the shoulders of the voters.

Mark D'Agostini's avatar
Mark D'Agostini
2h

Hard to believe that a man in charge of so many millions of California residents could act in a way that is so blatantly harmful to his constituents. While I know many reasonable, honest and hardworking Americans in the state oppose him, one can only marvel at either the gullibility or stupidity, of his supporters, and wickedness of his promoters. This is of course in addition to Newsom’s unparalleled arrogance.

