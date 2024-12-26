The high-speed rail bridge to nowhere in California’s Central Valley. Credit: MSN News

Great story today by Katy Grimes in the California Globe taking the Newsom-coddling hacks at the LA Times to task for touting the insanely wasteful California High-Speed Rail project as a “jobs program.”

In her piece, Grames notes that, left bereft of any valid, fact-based way to justify a 17-year boodoggle whose budget has exploded from an initial $29 billion to well more than $140 billion and counting, the LA Times on Tuesday published a sad booster piece under the headline, “How the high-speed rail project trains workers and provides thousands of jobs in the Central Valley.”

Share

So, now it’s just another state-run jobs program for Democrat-connected unions.