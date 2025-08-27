Energy Transition Absurdities

Energy Transition Absurdities

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Walther's avatar
Jeff Walther
5h

Heady stuff. Especially the last two paragraphs. Inspiring and well written.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 David Blackmon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture