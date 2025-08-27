[Note: The story below was written by one of my favorite public servants of all time, Scott Angelle. A native of Breaux Bridge, LA, Scott is a former Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana. From 2017-2021, Scott served as the director of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement throughout the first Trump administration. He is the founder and President of USA Energy Workers, a national initiative dedicated to elevating and celebrating America’s energy workforce.]

On this Labor Day, September 1, 2025, we pause to honor the American workforce. From teachers and truck drivers to farmers, nurses, welders, and mechanics, these men and women are the lifeblood of our communities and the foundation of our economy. Among them, there is a special group whose work is often invisible yet indispensable: America’s energy workers.

These are the people who power our homes, fuel our industries, and keep America moving. From offshore platforms and inland rigs to control rooms and refineries, USA energy workers rise before dawn, work through storms, and labor through the night to ensure our energy systems remain secure, stable, and strong.

There’s no such thing as easy energy. Every barrel of oil, every cubic foot of gas, every megawatt of electricity represents long hours, technical precision, and the kind of resolve that only American workers possess. Our country is now a net energy exporter, achieving record production and proving that energy independence is not just a dream, but a reality built by the American worker.

In that spirit, 2025 also marked a turning point in how our government supports energy workers. Pursuant to the authorities provided in Executive Order 14154, Unleashing American Energy, the U.S. Department of the Interior introduced long-awaited reforms to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

This interim final rule modernized NEPA by reducing unnecessary red tape and restoring clarity after the Supreme Court’s decision in Seven County Infrastructure Coalition v. Eagle County, which reaffirmed NEPA’s role as a procedural statute. By moving internal processes into a dedicated handbook and eliminating duplicative regulatory layers, the DOI took a critical step toward making energy and infrastructure permitting more efficient.

For energy workers, this is not about politics, it’s about progress. Fewer bureaucratic delays mean more projects, more jobs, and more opportunities for American success. With American innovation leading the way, these reforms preserve environmental protections while accelerating our energy future.

In a landmark moment for U.S. energy policy, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) was signed into law on July 4, 2025, ushering in the most significant pro-worker energy reforms in decades. The law mandates two offshore lease sales per year for the next 15 years in the Gulf of America, offers at least 80 million acres per sale, and stabilizes royalty rates to promote long-term investment. Onshore, quarterly lease sales, lowered royalty rates, and extended permit terms bring renewed confidence to America’s interior energy producers. The law also accelerates NEPA reviews, reinstates full intangible drilling cost deductions, supports coal, and expands Alaskan energy opportunities with significant revenue sharing. In short, this legislation restores common sense, drives capital investment, and places energy workers at the center of American progress.

At USA Energy Workers, we call this the 3Es®: the balancing of Environment, Energy, and Economy. Offshore production in the Gulf of America is among the most environmentally responsible in the world, with carbon intensity nearly half that of many global sources. A regular Five-Year Leasing Plan is essential for energy security and economic stability in the communities that rely on these jobs.

This achievement wasn’t given, it was earned through the grit, sacrifice, and ingenuity of those who wear hard hats and steel toes, who drill, build, inspect, and innovate. These men and women are the quiet strength behind our energy security and economic prosperity. It’s time we honor them not just on Labor Day, but in every national conversation about our future.

Today is a call for appreciation for those who rise early, work late, and shoulder the weight of our economy. It is a call for resolve to advance policies that empower American energy workers and ensure a future where energy is made in America, responsibly produced, and economically sound. When given the chance, America’s energy workers lead the world.

This isn’t just a return to common-sense policy, it’s a restoration of trust in those who have always kept the lights on, the economy growing, and our nation secure. This is a turning point. Let’s seize it!

