Poor ol’ Sammy Roth, intrepid environmental opinionist at the LA Times whose piece I lampooned (because it just really needed lampooning) here on Sunday, must have had a nervous breakdown while watching the season finale of Taylor Sheridan’s hit series “Landman” Sunday night.

For those who missed it, Roth penned an op/ed last week in which he advised Sheridan to lay off what Roth calls the “oil and gas propaganda” in the show. It seems an odd bit of advice coming from a guy who looks like a hipster refugee from behind a Starbucks counter, and who knows no more about oil and gas and energy in general than your average pet Australian Shepherd pup.