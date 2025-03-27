Law enforcement officials in Las Vegas announced Thursday they have identified and arrested the suspect in the March 18 fire bombing of a Tesla dealership in the city. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Paul Hyon Kim, has been charged with at least a dozen separate felonies, with more potential charges on the way should DOJ officials decide to pursue domestic terrorism and other federal charges against him.

Share

The Las Vegas Review Journal reports that the arrest was made by Las Vegas Metro Police, with investigators from both the Las Vegas Fire Department and FBI also involved.