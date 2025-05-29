Another key hearing related to a foundering anti-oil and gas lawfare effort is scheduled to take place in Charleston, South Carolina starting on Thursday, May 29. The case, brought by the City of Charleston, represented by the Sher Edling firm headquartered in San Francisco, is the latest attempt by a state or local government entity to hold oil companies liable for ill-defined impacts related to climate change.

Thus far, this lawfare campaign involving Sher Edling and other law firms recruiting government entities to essentially serve as sponsors of the lawsuit filings has seen little success, as most cases have been dismissed in the courts. Indeed, in 10 global emissions tort cases to reach the merits in which Chevron has been named as a defendant, 9 have been tossed, with only the case brought by the city and county of Honolulu proceeding on the merits in state court under Hawaii state law. Three additional such cases were voluntarily dismissed by the named plaintiffs when it became apparent they would not prevail.