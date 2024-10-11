I honestly laughed out loud when I read this headline at Oilprice.com Friday morning: “China is Winning The Race for Ultra-Fast Charging EV Batteries,” it says. The story is about the race to come up with an EV battery that might solve that particular chronic issue in the electric car space, but it could have been about pretty much any aspect of this government-forced energy transition.

Share

Whether you’re talking about EVs, wind, solar, electric power generation, manufacturing, minerals processing, or control of supply chains for pretty much everything, China is indeed “winning the race.”

Take a look at another pair of headlines that ran in the media this week. The first is from Energy Live News, which reports, “UK ‘green steel’: Switch to electric furnaces delayed until 2032.” Oh.