David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
2h

The emphasis should be on building more refineries to meet the materialist demands of humanity for the products and transportation fuels MADE FROM crude oil.

Crude oil by itself is useless black tar, unless you build a multi-billion-dollar refinery to break it down to produce various types of transportation fuels, and oil derivatives that are the basis of the products in our materialistic world.

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W. A. Samuel's avatar
W. A. Samuel
1h

“Iran is now allowing oil to flow to China, and is negotiating a deal with India, meaning that soon, 10.5 mmbpd could be back on the market.”

How so when the Strait of Hormuz is currently closed ?? Iran is preventing any oil tankers to pass thru S of H.

Please explain how 10.5 mmbpd of Iranian oil “could soon be back on the market” when it cannot be transported while the Strait is closed to ALL traffic.

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