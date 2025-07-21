Pity poor Lisa Murkowski, the fake Republican senator from Alaska. She said she has a big case of the sads in an interview over the weekend because the deal she struck with John Thune to get her vote on the One Big Beautiful Bill Act just isn’t working out the way she thought it would.

Oh, darn it! Whine some more, Lisa! Here, let me play this tiny violin for you.

Feel better? No? Hey, I tried.

Share

Murkowski told the Anchorage Daily News that she “feels cheated” now over language she had inserted into the bill that she believed would bail out the wind and solar industries, saving them from efforts by real Republicans to save hundreds of billions of dollars by canceling wind and solar subsidies and tax breaks.