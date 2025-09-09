Life has just kept getting harder for Little Greta Thunberg since she aged out of her former role as poster child for the Global Church of Climate Alarm™ and shifted to being the increasingly homely and hostile fan of Hamas terrorism.

Greta’s most recent schemes have involved organizing rag-tag groups of fellow Hamas cultists who’ve rented boats to chug across the Med in “flotillas” whose ostensible goals are to carry small amounts of food, water, and clothing to Gaza, where they somehow think they’d do a better job of distributing it to their Hamas heroes than the UN has been doing. But of course, like everything else the little crisis actress has done in recent years, it’s all just performance art trying to attract attention and NGO money to keep her and her fellow grifters fed and clothed until their next stunt.