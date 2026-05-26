David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
5h

These leftwing activists and their hired henchman live the billionaires disruptive money, and they will continue until economically infeasible. Dry up the billionaires investment for disruption that they profit from and kick the unscrupulous lawyers out of law forever for accepting this blood money.

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B Apple's avatar
B Apple
4h

As a Louisiana native and resident, don’t underestimate the politicians of our state finding a way to screw this up. Ever since the days of Huey Long, there has been a permanent and pervasive cesspool of corruption in our capital city. Hopefully we can keep our eyes on the prize as an energy powerhouse and not allow our state to flounder while others respond and improve their economies. Fingers crossed.

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