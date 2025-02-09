Recent months have seen a flood of both American and European banks and major investment houses pulling out of international alliances based on the promotion of environment, sustainability, and governance (ESG) philosophy, and re-evaluating their years-long obeisance to this costly ideology. It is a societal trend about which the ministers at the EU seem oblivious and determined to ignore.

Share

But President Donald Trump and his key appointees are well aware of this growing trend and seem intent upon acting on it. Among the whirlwind of policy announcements coming out of the White House, President Trump has set his sights on a new tariff target: the European Union, blasting the bloc as an “atrocity” on trade. But the challenges imposed by the EU on American businesses go beyond its steep tariffs – Europe’s burdensome ESG-based regulatory regime continues to tilt the scales, making it even harder for U.S. companies to do business on the continent.

Europe’s Green Deal package exemplifies this regulatory overreach, layering several complex mandates onto businesses operating in the bloc. One of these directives, The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), forces companies to disclose extensive ESG metrics, while the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) imposes strict requirements for supply chain due diligence and climate transition planning. Meanwhile, the EU Taxonomy dictates what qualifies as a “sustainable” economic activity, arbitrarily influencing investment flows and capital allocation.