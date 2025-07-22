Writing at ZeroHedge, Tyler Durden reports that U.S. San Francisco-based shipping and navigation services company Matson announced in a letter to customers a halt to all shipments of electric vehicles, effective immediately.

"Due to increasing concern for the safety of transporting vehicles powered by large lithium-ion batteries, Matson is suspending acceptance of used or new electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles for transport aboard its vessels. Effective immediately, we have ceased accepting new bookings for these shipments to/from all trades," the letter stated.

The move comes weeks after the Morning Midas sank in the Pacific Ocean when lithium batteries used to power EVs spontaneously combusted, engulfing the ship in flames. All crew was safely evacuated as the ship foundered before finally sinking to the bottom of the sea along with its cargo consisting of 70 battery EVs and 700 hybrid cars.

"Matson continues to support industry efforts to develop comprehensive standards and procedures to address fire risk posed by lithium-ion batteries at sea,” the letter to customers continued, adding that the company “plans to resume acceptance of them when appropriate safety solutions that meet our requirements can be implemented."

The Morning Midas is just the latest in a string of similar instances of EV batteries combusting and causing major fires aboard cargo vessels. In 2023, for example, the cargo containing EVs aboard the Freemantle Mason caught fire in the North Sea but was safely towed to port with no injuries to anyone on board. In 2022, the Felicity Ace, carrying 4,000 various Volkswagen models, caught fire and was also lost at sea.

These and other major losses finally became too much risk for Matson, and probably its insurers, to bear.

The obvious ultimate solution to this issue is for the EV industry to adopt a completely new kind of battery technology, and some carmakers, including Tesla, are experimenting with a variety of such alternatives. The status quo is obviously no longer tenable for an industry which is already struggling with a wide variety of problems and limitations.

