If there was ever a sign from the heavens that the annual climate circus known as the Conference of the Parties - or COP, for those who, like COP attendees, prefer acronyms over substance - has outlived its usefulness, it stormed into reality during COP30 in Belém, Brazil.

This year’s edition, held in a badly run city in the heart of the Amazon jungle, was supposed to be the grand finale of global virtue-signaling, the one at which world leaders would finally nail down ironclad commitments to phase out fossil fuels. Instead, it devolved into a soggy, sweltering farce that exposed the entire enterprise as a wasteful, hypocritical boondoggle.

After three decades of these taxpayer-funded junkets, COP30’s epic failure should mark the end of the line. Why keep throwing good money after bad when the results are as predictable as a Hollywood action sequel starring Liam Neeson?

Let’s start with the basics: the commitments. Or rather, the lack thereof. Despite all the pre-conference hype about “ambitious pledges” and “net-zero pathways,” the final agreement was a watered-down mess of loopholes and platitudes. The best compliment Semafor’s climate and energy editor, Tim McDonnell, could assign to this year’s UN-sponsored fiasco was “COP30’s success was not to be a failure.”

Damning with faint praise, defined.

Major emitters like China and India balked at any binding cuts to coal and oil, while the fake U.S. delegation led by California Gov. Gavin Newsom plead for more subsidies for unreliable renewables instead of real action. The much-touted “fossil fuel transition” language? It amounted to vague promises to “consider” reductions sometime in the distant future—maybe when pigs fly or when wind turbines start working without backups. It was the classic “plan to develop future plans sometime in the future” non-action which so often dominates the outcomes of these useless boondoggles.

Environmental activists wailed about betrayal, but let’s be honest: this is what happens every year. COPs have never delivered meaningful fossil fuel cuts because the world runs on reliable energy, not wishful thinking. Fossil fuels power 80% of global energy, and no amount of jet-setting diplomacy changes that economic reality.

And how about the irony of hosting this fake green extravaganza in the Amazon! The event planners, in their infinite wisdom, decided to chop down an estimated 70,000 trees in a protected swath of the rainforest to build a shiny new highway. Why? To shuttle the 50,000 attendees - politicians, NGOs, and corporate greenwashers - from the local airport to the venue in record time. Because nothing says “save the planet” like deforestation on steroids to accommodate gas-guzzling limos and private jets.

This wasn’t some minor pruning; it was a chainsaw massacre in the name of convenience, all while delegates inside preached about preserving biodiversity. If that’s not peak hypocrisy, I don’t know what is. The Amazon, already under siege from logging and mining, didn’t need a UN-sanctioned clear-cut to add insult to injury.

And then there’s the venue itself - a ramshackle setup of leaking tents that resembled a gigantic circus big top more than a serious international summit. Belém’s steamy jungle location was chosen for its symbolic value, but Mother Nature had other plans. Torrential flooding rains interrupted proceedings multiple times, turning walkways into mud pits and soaking laptops mid-presentation. Attendees slogged through ankle-deep water, their designer suits ruined, while trying to negotiate trillion-dollar deals.

The air conditioning? A total bust. With temperatures hitting 97 degrees Fahrenheit and humidity that could wilt a cactus, delegates sweltered like rotisserie chickens at several points during the two-week confab. Fans circulated hot air, and some sessions were halted because participants were on the verge of heatstroke. One European envoy quipped it felt like “debating in a sauna built by amateurs.” Poor planning doesn’t even cover it—this was amateur hour on a global stage.

To top it off, a fire broke out and burned down an entire wing of the venue. Sparks from faulty wiring or an overloaded generator—details are murky, but the symbolism is crystal clear. While firefighters battled the blaze, delegates evacuated in panic, their climate alarmism suddenly very real but utterly misplaced. No injuries, thankfully, but the incident forced hasty relocations to backup tents, further delaying talks. How fitting: a conference obsessed with “climate emergencies” couldn’t even handle a basic fire safety protocol in its own backyard.

These debacles aren’t just embarrassing; they’re emblematic of why COP30 should be the last COP. For 30 years, these summits have cost billions - travel, security, logistics - all for non-binding agreements that nations ignore the moment they fly home. The carbon footprint alone is staggering: thousands of private and commercial jets spewing emissions while lecturing the rest of us on austerity.

Meanwhile, real progress on energy happens where it has always taken place: in boardrooms, labs, and in the field, not in leaky tents. Fossil fuels aren’t going anywhere because alternatives like solar and wind can’t scale without massive subsidies and backups from... you guessed it, natural gas and coal.

It’s time to pull the plug. Let countries handle their energy policies bilaterally or through trade deals, without the costly annual spectacle. COPs have become echo chambers for elites, disconnected from everyday realities. Wait: They haven’t “become” that - it’s what they’ve always been.

If Belém’s disaster teaches us anything, it’s that forcing “global consensus” in ill-prepared venues yields nothing but hot air - literally. End the madness now, before COP31 turns into another multi-billion-dollar joke. The planet will thank us by continuing to spin, fossil fuels and all.