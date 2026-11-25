COP31, the UN’s annual festival of climate alarm-based angst, greed and virtue signaling, ended without the attending nations agreeing to the traditional joint statement of intent. These conferences, in which tens of thousands of globalist elites and various hangers-on and grifters overwhelm the airport of some far-off place with hundreds of carbon-belching private jets to virtue signal their heart-felt concerns about the “climate” over $2,000 bottles of wine, have always been a bad joke. But COP 31, held in Antlaya,Turkey, was the first to completely collapse. It did so under the weight of its own “boy who cried wolf” reputation and of simple energy reality.

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As the proceeding fell apart, Panama’s environment minister said, “We cannot continue to be held hostage by petroleum producers.” Al Gore, who has used the climate alarm scam to amass an astonishing fortune over the last 30 years, complained that it is ““outrageous that a handful of petrostates have veto power over any mention of fossil fuels.”

But here’s the thing about all that: Countries like Panama - and the private-jet-setting Gore himself - just keep using more and more oil, natural gas, and coal each and every year. The world has wasted tens of trillions on subsidies and misallocations of corporate capital over the last 30 years for wind, solar, and electric vehicle endeavors in an attempt to force a “transition” into being, and to what end? Thirty years ago, fossil fuels provided roughly 80% of the world’s primary energy consumption. Today, fossil fuels still provide roughly 80% of the world’s primary energy.