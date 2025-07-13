X user Chris Martz put up an excellent post about the Great Mississippi River Flood of 1927 on Saturday. Take a look:

The Mississippi River flood of 1927 was the largest in U.S. history. Over 27,000 mi² of land were inundated and more than 700,000 people were left homeless. If this disaster occurred today, it would incur $1.5 trillion in damage and climate scientists would assert “This flood was virtually impossible without man-made climate change” with their rapid event attribution pseudoscience.