In a move that reeks of pragmatic desperation, Canada’s federal government has struck a deal with Alberta to scrap a long-looming emissions cap on the oil and gas sector. Announced on November 27, 2025, this agreement between Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is less a policy pivot than a full-on retreat from the Trudeau-era zeal for climate virtue-signaling at the expense of economic reality.

As someone who’s spent decades fighting and chronicling the oil industry’s battles against regulatory overreach, I can’t help but see this as a rare win for common sense in a country that’s been tying its energy sector in knots with red tape and green dreams. In fact, the agreement appears so beneficial to Alberta’s energy sector that Steven Guilbeault, the far-left activist who served as Trudeau’s climate minister, announced he would resign from the cabinet in protest.

Cool.