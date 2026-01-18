In the grand theater of America’s energy absurdity, General Motors, led by Biden pal CEO Mary Barra, just dropped a bombshell that’s as predictable as it is painful: a whopping $7.1 billion special charge in its fourth-quarter 2025 financials, with $6 billion of that tied directly to its flailing electric vehicle ambitions.

Despite the best efforts by Barra and her team to hide the company’s EV-related financial carnage, this doesn’t come as any sort of surprise. This isn’t just a write-down; it’s a confession that GM’s all-in bet on battery-powered fantasies has collided head-on with market reality, policy reversals under President Trump, and consumer indifference.

But what’s truly galling - and what GM has been dodging since at least 2021 - is the company’s stubborn refusal to come clean about its EV losses in quarterly reports, unlike Ford, which has made transparency a hallmark of its Model e division. Why the secrecy? It smells like a deliberate effort to bury the bad news amid the glow of its profitable trucks and SUVs.

Let’s break down the carnage.