Energy Transition Absurdities

Energy Transition Absurdities

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R Wilk's avatar
R Wilk
10h

Never put all your eggs in one basket. Especially an all-electric, renewable one. You may be in for a non-electric shock.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
william howard's avatar
william howard
10h

wow who could have seen that coming

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Blackmon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture