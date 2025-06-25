For those who may be unaware, Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos is finally, at long last, marrying his surgically altered girlfriend, former Miami TV anchor and self-proclaimed astronaut (just like Gail King and Katy Perry, you know) Lauren Sanchez, this weekend. The wedding, which will take place at the oh-so-fabulous Aman Hotel in Venice, Italy, is reportedly running up bills totaling $48 million or so, or what Bezos otherwise refers to as pocket change.

Share

The Daily Mail reports that the loving couple paused to wave to all the little people - or what the story’s author calls “onlookers and paparazzi” as they arrived via a fabulous gondola steered by a fabulous gondola pilot who no doubt possesses a fabulous tenor voice suitable for the fabulous Venice opera.