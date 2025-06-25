Massive Yachts, Private Jets, Conspicuous Consumption by Global Elites: The Bezos Wedding Is Just Another 'Climate' Conference
For those who may be unaware, Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos is finally, at long last, marrying his surgically altered girlfriend, former Miami TV anchor and self-proclaimed astronaut (just like Gail King and Katy Perry, you know) Lauren Sanchez, this weekend. The wedding, which will take place at the oh-so-fabulous Aman Hotel in Venice, Italy, is reportedly running up bills totaling $48 million or so, or what Bezos otherwise refers to as pocket change.
The Daily Mail reports that the loving couple paused to wave to all the little people - or what the story’s author calls “onlookers and paparazzi” as they arrived via a fabulous gondola steered by a fabulous gondola pilot who no doubt possesses a fabulous tenor voice suitable for the fabulous Venice opera.
