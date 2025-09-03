A big story out of Houston involving British major Shell broke this week, involving a potential major fiasco from its operations in Houston:

Share

Fox Business carried a troubling report on Tuesday regarding a lawsuit filed by disgruntled former Shell corporate security employees who claim they were fired during a recent reorganization because they are, well, too white.

The former employees allege that the company essentially performed a purge of white employees from its corporate security staff, and replaced them with non-white employees with less experience as part of an ongoing company obsession with the woke DEI quasi-religion.