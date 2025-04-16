Across his years as CEO of big Danish wind developer Orsted, Mads Nipper became infamous for invariably suggesting the same solution to seemingly every problem that arose for his company and the industry in which it is a leader: More government subsidies.

Experiencing inflation? Nipper wanted more subsidies.

Permitting roadblocks causing project delays that were entirely predictable? Mads says “more subsidies, please.”

Snags in the supply chains? You guessed it - more subsidies for Nipper and Orsted would be the cure.

Power supply minimum prices artificially inflated by government edict not high enough? Ok, you know what’s coming, right?

Right.

Always, every time, the implication from Nipper to government officials was some variation on the same theme: If you don’t approve the additional subsidies I demand, I’m taking my 350-ft. long blades and going home.